Mechanism regulating PTSD in female brains found

Mechanism regulating PTSD in female brains found

The discovery could lead to the development of better therapeutic treatments for PTSD, researchers said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 17:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Researchers have found a specific form of a certain protein, called ubiquitin and responsible for the general housekeeping of cells, to help regulate events in memories causing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in female brains.

The researchers from Virginia Tech, US, said that ubiquitin regulates cells through normal daily functions and that for it to be doing this function in the context of PTSD in females was very "surprising".

Their study is published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Also Read | Google announces mental health wellness tools

This protein, ubiquitin, even has its name originating from ubiquitous because of its presence across all walks of life.

"The protein is primarily thought of as a protein that marks other proteins to be destroyed," said Tim Jarome, an associate professor at the university.

The form of this protein that the researchers could manipulate, called K-63, was found to be selective in forming fear memories in the female brain.

Also Read | Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

"Oftentimes, molecules are found in the brain that are involved in forming these fear-based memories in both sexes, and this is the first time that we found one that's selectively involved in one sex," said Jarome.

"In particular, this was found in the sex that seems to be more likely to have PTSD. It's rare to find these mechanisms that are specific to one sex in terms of regulating the underlying factors that cause PTSD," said Jarome.

The discovery could lead to the development of better therapeutic treatments for PTSD, the researchers said.

PTSD is a complex disorder with a variety of therapeutic treatment options that include pharmacological approaches. By having a specific molecule to target, pharmacological approaches could be considered.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PTSD
Brain
Science News
mental health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

 