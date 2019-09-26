OnePlus launches 7T smartphone, smart TV

OnePlus, on Thursday, launched the 7T smartphone and Android-based smart QLED television in New Delhi. The OnePlus TV is the company's first foray into the television market.

The OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage) is priced at Rs 37,999, OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue (8+256) is Rs 39,999, OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver (8+128) is Rs 37,999, while the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro is priced Rs 99,900 and the OnePlus TV 55Q1 is Rs 69,900.

Also launched was the Bullets Wireless 2 (Olive Green) earphones at Rs 5,990.

The most striking feature of the 7T smartphone is the 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS.

The 7T has a triple-camera setup with superior quality within a well-polished circular ring module.

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and boasts of UFS 3.0 storage. and optimised RAM Boost. It has dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos.

Charging is via the Warp Charge 30T and can fill up the battery within one hour, 23 per cent quicker than Warp Charge 30.

The 7T becomes the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10 and Google’s latest version of Android.

The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, a 0.5-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS. The primary lens is completed by a 2X zoom lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens with an expansive 117-degree field of view

OnePlus TV

The OnePlus TV has Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

OnePlus TV is currently only available in India. The TV has a 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, 50W 8-speaker setup including 4 full-range front-facing speakers, 2 front-facing tweeters for the highs and 2 rear subwoofers for the bass.

The OnePlus TV is powered by Android TV for a seamless transition from the company’s flagship devices to the big screen.