Vaccines showing reduced efficacy against Delta variant: WHO

The Delta Covid variant is listed by the World Health Organization and the US CDC as a 'variant of concern'

  • Jun 22 2021, 07:54 ist
A World Health Organization epidemologist on Monday said that it is seeing 'reduced efficacy' of Covid-19 vaccines against the Delta variant.

Read | Delta variant may be eluding antibodies: Study

However, the UN health body's expert said that the vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and death.

Read | DH Deciphers | Could Delta+ variant cause more waves?

The epidemologist also warned that there might a "constellation of mutations" in the future, indicating that vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus.

The Delta Covid variant is listed by the World Health Organization and the US CDC as a 'variant of concern'.

