Water you can eat: Deep-fried water is now a new food trend

A viral trend shows that water can be made into a globule using chemicals and then deep fried

  • Apr 03 2021, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 14:58 ist
Photo of a deep-fried globule of water. Credit: YouTube/@The Action Lab

After Dalgona coffee, Nutella Biriyani and Chyawanprash ice cream took over social media, it is now a more bizarre new dish — 'Deep-Fried Water'. 

The dish is made by using a chemical called calcium alginate, which is a gelatin-like substance made using chemicals like calcium chloride and aqueous sodium alginate, the latter binds the water within a liquid membrane.

Despite the experiment sounding fairly harmless, it is best that you don't try this at home because the experiment is potentially dangerous. Oil and water don't mix and a leak from the globule of water can create a large splash, sending scalding hot oil in the pan everywhere around it.

The trend first got some attention in 2016 when YouTuber Jonathan Marcus first came up with it. In December 2020, the man behind the YouTube channel 'The Action Lab', James Orgill, tried deep-frying water and got it right in the first attempt.

