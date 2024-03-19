Behind the biodiversity in the Western Ghats

To examine whether climatic history had anything to do with the rich diversity of amphibians, they then compared the diversification rate across frog groups within the Ghats. They found it to be independent of location within the WG and elevation. “Our findings support the idea that the high frog diversity in the WG is likely a result of gradual species accumulation in stable tropical environments,” said Dr Cyriac, a postdoctoral researcher at CES, IISc, and lead author of the paper published in the journal Evolution.