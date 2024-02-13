Blockchain For Impact to allocate $1 mn for IISc research projects

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) will collaborate under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme which will see BFI allocate $1 million to support the institute’s research projects.
IISc said the allocation would be released over three years to support collaborative projects that are aimed at translating research outcomes into healthcare solutions. BFI-Biome will support selected life sciences research projects from the IISc faculty. Two to three projects are expected to be supported every year.
Sandeep Nailwal, founder of BFI, said with a $15 million programme dedicated to advancing biomedical research and innovation in India, the BFI Biome initiative “transcended traditional boundaries” by integrating both upstream and deep science, creating an environment that drives innovation leading to transformative health solutions. The collaboration was formally launched at an event at IISc on February 8.
“This collaboration is an important step in ‘bench-to-bedside’ innovation,” Prof Govindan Rangarajan, director of IISc, said.
Prof Navakanta Bhat, Dean of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, said the BFI vision aligned with IISc’s efforts to develop scientific solutions for the current healthcare challenges.