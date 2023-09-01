Decay of heaviest oxygen isotope casts shadow on physicists' understanding of nuclear stability

The neutron-rich isotopes, oxygen-28 (28O) and oxygen-27 (27O), were observed as they were in the process of decaying into oxygen-24 (8 protons, 16 neutrons), after emitting 4 and 3 neutrons, respectively, and thus, proving to be neutron-unbound, the international team of researchers led by Yosuke Kondo, assistant professor at the Department of Physics at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, said in their study.