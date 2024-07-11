Dog-shaped dinosaurs that lived in burrows? 99 million-year-old fossil sheds light on new species

When one hears dinosaurs, one pictures giants who ruled the earth millions of years ago. However, some of them were small and spent their time in underground burrows, as a fossil has shown.

Paleontologists from North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences have unearthed a new dinosaur species from Utah's Cedar Mountain Formation in the US.

Fona herzogae, the new species, existed 99 million years ago and scientists discovered many more remains of different individuals belonging to the same species there, along with the fossil.

The head of paleontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences noted that Fona skeletons are 'way more common' in the area than one would predict for a small creature with fragile bones.