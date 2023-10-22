Elephant teeth: How they evolved to cope with climate change-driven dietary shifts

Both challenges arose within the past 20 million years. But it wasn’t clear exactly how these two factors drove adaptive changes in herbivore teeth. The theory also presented a chicken-and-egg paradox: which took off first, the evolving teeth or the altered habitats?

The evidence

Saarinen devised a simple quantitative method to solve this conundrum. It’s founded on a basic mechanical principle. The way grazers eat wears the teeth flat, while browsers’ teeth have a more “edged” chewing surface. That means grazing elephants should develop angles of wear on their teeth that are wider than those of browsing elephants.