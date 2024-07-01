Finland company turns electricity and carbon dioxide into edible protein: Report

With drastic fluctuations in climate conditions worldwide, agriculture and food production remain crucial for the governments amid growing population. A Finnish startup Solar Foods has been working on what it calls the "revolutionary protein" termed Solein grown out of a tiny, but mighty micro-organism using carbon dioxide and electricity.

The company claims that Solein can boost the global food production.

The idea of Solein

According to Solar Foods which was established in 2017, Solein can be produced more quickly than other protein sources, and can theoretically provide an infinite supply of food using electricity and air. Solein is a yellow powder with nutrition profile similar to dried meat.

The newly-found protein is said to have all essential amino acids required by a human body, while it has a host of vital vitamins.

To date, only the Solar Foods pilot laboratory in Espoo, neighbouring the Finnish capital Helsinki, has produced Solein.