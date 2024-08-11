Hidden diversity: Study reveals three edible bug species in North-East India

Bengaluru: Entomologists from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), Bengaluru, have discovered three new species of edible bugs traditionally consumed by indigenous people of North-East. Their discovery underlines the urgency to document and protect traditional knowledge of insects across applications.

The research emphasises that several of the species, while popular as food among the indigenous communities, are undocumented, and calls for stronger conservation practices in the region.

The team documented more than 500 species of edible insects – including grasshoppers, caterpillars, beetles, termites, bees, wasps, ants, cicadas, and aquatic insects – from across North-East India. A closer look at ‘stink bugs’, sold in markets during certain seasons, led the researchers to their identification as members of the genus Coridius, of the family Dinidoridae (Hemiptera).