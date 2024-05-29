In a first, pig liver transplanted into living cancer patient in China

First in the world, a man suffering from severe liver cancer got his liver transplanted by a pig's liver. Chinese doctors said they transplanted a gene-edited pig's liver into the living man.

This has been regarded as a milestone in animal-to-human transplants, a process known as xenotransplantation.

Anhui Medical University's First Affilated Hospital in it's WeChat account on May 24, said that a 71-year-old man with liver cancer received the organ on May 17.