Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Indian scientists discover two new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh

Among these amphibians are members of the family Megophryidae, one of the most diverse frog families globally with 366 recognised species, including the Asian horned frogs.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Mechuka Slender Arm Frog.

Mechuka Slender Arm Frog.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsArunachal PradeshScienceTrendingfrogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us