Intuitive Machines' Odysseus prepares to launch to the moon, again

Another month, another day, another try at the moon.

A robotic lunar lander is scheduled to launch in the early morning hours of Thursday, one day after a technical glitch postponed the first launch attempt. If all goes well, it will become the first US spacecraft to set down softly on the moon’s surface since the Apollo 17 moon landing in 1972.

It is also the latest private effort to send spacecraft to the moon. Earlier attempts have all ended in failure. But the company in charge of the latest effort, Intuitive Machines of Houston, is optimistic.

“I feel fairly confident that we’re going to be successful softly touching down on the moon,” said Stephen Altemus, the president and CEO of Intuitive Machines. “We’ve done the testing. We’ve tested and tested and tested. As much testing as we could do.”

When is the launch and how can I watch?

The Intuitive Machines lander, named Odysseus, is scheduled to launch at 1 05 am Eastern time Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The weather is expected to be favorable, with a 10% chance of conditions that would prohibit launch.