Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

ISRO set to launch Earth Observation Satellite on January 12

The 25-hour countdown is scheduled to commence on January 11, for the mission which would be the 64th flight of PSLV.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsISROSpaceSatellite

Follow us on :

Follow Us