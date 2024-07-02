Mars Odyssey hits 100,000 orbits, captures tallest volcano in solar system

NASA's longest-running Mars mission achieved a new milestone on June 30th by completing its 100,000 orbit around the Red Planet since launching 23 years ago.
NASA celebrated the occasion by sharing a detailed panorama of Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the solar system.
Taken in March, the image captures Olympus Mons in all its glory which is located near Mars' equator.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
The image is part of a continuing effort by the Odyssey team to provide high-altitude views of the planet’s horizon.
By capturing similar images at different times of the year, scientists aim to study changes in the Martian atmosphere throughout its four seasons, which last from four to seven months each.
An infographic highlighting how much data and images NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter has collected in its 23 years of operation around the Red Planet.
Published 02 July 2024, 06:44 IST