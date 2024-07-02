Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Mars Odyssey hits 100,000 orbits, captures tallest volcano in solar system

NASA's Odyssey spacecraft, the longest-running mission on Mars, circled the Red Planet for the 100,000th time, the mission team announced in a statement.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:44 IST
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
NASA's longest-running Mars mission achieved a new milestone on June 30th by completing its 100,000 orbit around the Red Planet since launching 23 years ago.

NASA's longest-running Mars mission achieved a new milestone on June 30th by completing its 100,000 orbit around the Red Planet since launching 23 years ago.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

ADVERTISEMENT
NASA celebrated the occasion by sharing a detailed panorama of Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the solar system.

NASA celebrated the occasion by sharing a detailed panorama of Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the solar system.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Taken in March, the image captures Olympus Mons in all its glory which is located near Mars' equator.

Taken in March, the image captures Olympus Mons in all its glory which is located near Mars' equator.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The image is part of a continuing effort by the Odyssey team to provide high-altitude views of the planet’s horizon.

The image is part of a continuing effort by the Odyssey team to provide high-altitude views of the planet’s horizon.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By capturing similar images at different times of the year, scientists aim to study changes in the Martian atmosphere throughout its four seasons, which last from four to seven months each.

By capturing similar images at different times of the year, scientists aim to study changes in the Martian atmosphere throughout its four seasons, which last from four to seven months each.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

An infographic highlighting how much data and images NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter has collected in its 23 years of operation around the Red Planet.

An infographic highlighting how much data and images NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter has collected in its 23 years of operation around the Red Planet.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2024, 06:44 IST
World newsNASAInternational Space StationSpaceScience NewsScienceMarssolar system

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT