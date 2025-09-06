Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

No, organ transplants won’t make you live forever, whatever Putin says

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were caught off-guard at a military parade in Beijing discussing the possibility of using biotechnology to pursue immortality.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 09:54 IST
Vladimir PutinScienceOrgan transplant

Follow us on :

Follow Us