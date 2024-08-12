Rat poison is moving up through food chains, threatening carnivores around the world

Our study found that 19 per cent of carnivore species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species have ranges that overlap entirely or partially with countries where rat poison exposure has been documented in wildlife. However, only 2 per cent of Red List species list rodenticides as a recognized threat, and none are included in the 19 per cent that our review indicates may be threatened by rodenticide exposure. This suggests that wildlife researchers and conservationists are not fully aware of the reach of these poisons.