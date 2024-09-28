Researchers call for greater collaboration between industries and research institutes

Bengaluru: Although India has a lot of talent in science and technology research, it is not being translated into innovation and product development due to lack of coordination between research institutes and industries, said Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor at BITS Pilani

He addressed this issue while delivering the S V Narasaiah Memorial Lecture at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Prof Rao’s lecture was titled -- Synergizing academic research and innovation for product development: A Blueprint for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. “Although India ranks No 1 in number of institutions and stands second in number of students enrolled in higher education institutions, we are 40th in for innovations, 54th in percentage of GDP allocated for R&D. India's growth rate is 11 per cent in scientific publications as compared to the world average of 4 per cent. We need to focus on impact and translation of knowledge into wealth,” he lamented.