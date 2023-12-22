Aditya-L1 to reach destination on January 6: ISRO chairman

Ahmedabad: India's maiden solar mission 'Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath said here on Friday.

The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.

"Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. Exact time will be announced at appropriate time," Somanath told mediapersons on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science.

"When it reaches the L1 point, we have to fire the engine once again so that it does not go further. It will go to that point, and once it reaches that point, it will rotate around it and will be trapped at L1," he said.