Astronauts celebrate July 4th in Space; See Pics

Since 1982, Americans have made it a tradition to send a human spacecraft to space, and as the years passed, they began living and working aboard space stations, turning this into an annual event. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by crew members from various nations in orbit. Till date, 73 Americans have celebrated Independence Day in space, eight of them twice, each in their own unique style.