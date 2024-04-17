Astronomers find biggest stellar black hole in our galaxy

The revelation of the black hole, which levies a wobbling movement on the nearby star revolving around it, was observed when data was being collected from a 'Gaia mission' of the ESA.

The ESA said, "Remarkably, this black hole is also extremely close to us - at a mere 2000 light years away in the constellation Aquila, it is the second closest known black hole to Earth."

A member of the Gaia collaboration Pasquale Panuzzo who is an astronomer from the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the Observatoire de Paris - PSL, France, said, "No one was expecting to find a high-mass black hole lurking nearby, undetected so far."

"This is the kinds of discovery you make once in your research life," said Panuzzo.

The big mass size of the black hole has been verified using the information from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT).