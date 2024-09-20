Axiom Space Ax-4 mission: How first Indian astronaut in 40 years is being trained to handle emergencies

Two Indian astronaut-designates Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla and Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair are undergoing training in the US for the Axiom Space Ax-4 mission. ISRO has assigned Shukla for the Ax-4 mission while Nair would be the backup candidate.

The mission that is set to get launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida will mark India's second human spaceflight sponsored by the government in the last four decades, after Rakesh Sharma.

"As the Ax-4 pilot, Shukla will assist me in conducting essential spacecraft operations, such as navigation and docking procedures," the mission commander Peggy Whitson told The Times of India, adding that he is currently undergoing training that will prepare him to handle emergencies and perform system check critical to the mission.

Meanwhile, Shukla will also help set up and manage the microgravity experiments that will support the scientific research.