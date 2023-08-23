Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing: Key points to know

India is on its way to script history as its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will attempt a soft landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Wednesday -- a mission that will be closely observed not only in the country but across the world, more so in the wake of the failure of Russian Moon mission Luna-25.

If the mission succeeds (and we hope it does!) India will become only the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

All set for history and touchdown, here are the key points from the mission so far:

1) The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm today, which will be telecast live across the country. You can watch it on ISRO’s YouTube channel or website starting 5:27 pm. For further details click here.

2) If the mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the Moon, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

3) The ISRO has said that the module would undergo internal checks and await the sunrise at the designated landing site, while the powered descent is expected to begin at around 5:45 pm.