Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: When and where to watch

Earlier ISRO had said that the touchdown would take place at at 5.47 pm on August 23. Now, it has been moved back by 17 minutes.

The second and final deboosting (slowing down) operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km. The module would undergo internal checks and await the sunrise at the designated landing site. The powered descent is expected to commence on August 23, 2023, around 1745 hrs IST,” ISRO said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Sunday.