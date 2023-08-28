Home
Homesciencespace

Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, reverts to safer path

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover Pragyan was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, ISRO said on Monday.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 12:46 IST

Follow Us

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover Pragyan was commanded to retrace its path after it came across a crater just metres ahead of its location on the lunar surface, ISRO said on Monday.

It's now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across a four-metre diameter crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

(Published 28 August 2023, 12:46 IST)
