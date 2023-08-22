Explained | Why Chandrayaan-3's soft landing is difficult & ISRO's plan for safety

These are thrust faults, where a geological block moves upwards against gravity when the area around it is squashed. Lobate scarps get formed when the lunar crust is pushed together as the Moon's surface contracts. The near-surface materials break, forming a thrust fault or lobate scarp.

Another study, Lobate Scarp in the Vicinity of Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site in the Southern High Latitudes of the Moon: Insights into Formation Age and Seismicity explains there is a "~58 km long segment of lobate scarp situated at an average horizontal distance of ~6 km in the west of the proposed primary landing site".

While the geological investigation of the lobate scarps near the Chandrayaan-3 proposed landing site notes that based on the researchers' analyses it appears that the landing site is safe from seismic hazards, the 58-km long stretch has been recently active seismically, which can cause shallow moonquakes, which, in turn, can lead to the ground shaking and the movement along lobate scarps can cause landslides and boulder-falls, potentially jeopardizing India's mission.

ISRO's plan for a safe landing

After Russia's recent failure with Luna-25, India is the only remaining nation in the race at the moment. Earlier in August, S Somanath, the ISRO chief, shared the plan the space agency has to ensure Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander descends to the surface successfully.

At the 'Chandrayaan-3: Bharat's Pride Space Mission' talk, hosted by Disha Bharat, a non-profit organisation, the ISRO chief said there is a backup plan in place even if the sensors fail or engines malfunction.

"The entire design of the lander has been made in a manner that makes sure that it would be able to handle failures," he had detailed, adding, "If everything fails, if all the sensors fail, nothing works, still it (Vikram) will make a landing. That's how it has been designed - provided that the propulsion system works well."

However, it remains crucial that the Vikram lander transitions from a horizontal to a vertical position, which is where ISRO's last attempt had failed.

Somanath clarified that it was vital for the lander to be vertically aligned for a secure touchdown. A strategic sequence is in place, including a 'deboost' operation which will reduce the lander's velocity, after the lander propulsion module separates.