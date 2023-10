Indian-origin astrophysicist at UK university helps unravel universe mystery

“This is only the second secure kilonova that has been found. Kilonovae are particularly important because it is where most of the heaviest elements in the periodic table are believed to be produced, including gold platinum and uranium, for example. This means we are now one step closer to understanding how the heaviest chemical elements are created in the universe,” he said.

The discovery allows scientists to trigger other telescopes around the world for follow-up observations, including the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). In the findings published in the Nature journal this week, the scientists including those at the University of Sheffield observed the tell-tale red light from the kilonova, due to the absorption of blue light by the heavy elements produced in the explosion.

The presence of heavy elements was confirmed by observations with the JWST, which discovered tellurium in the infrared spectrum of the kilonova. Tellurium is next to iodine in the periodic table, implying significant quantities of iodine – essential for life on Earth – were also formed in the explosion.

Dr Stuart Littlefair, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Physics and Astronomy who was involved in the research, said: “The role ULTRACAM played was one of being in the right place at the right time. These objects fade away very quickly and it takes a sensitive camera mounted on a large telescope to detect the optical light from the merging compact objects."

“ULTRACAM was able to find the faint optical counterpart and allow follow-up with other telescopes. In addition, ULTRACAM can take pictures in several wavelengths of light at once, and the colour was one of the first hints that this event was something special.”

Studying kilonovae is important because the neutron-rich environments of their explosions are believed to be where the heaviest elements found in nature, such as gold, platinum and uranium, are formed.

The first optical images of the kilonova were obtained with the University of Sheffield’s ULTRACAM instrument at the 3.5 metre New Technology Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile.