ISRO's winged vehicle 'Pushpak' lands autonomously in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached another significant milestone in the area of Reusable launch vehicle (RLV) today at Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

Through its RLV LEX-02 landing experiment, ISRO demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of RLV 'Pushpak'. The winged vehicle was made to undertake more difficult manoeuvres with dispersions, correct both cross-range and downrange and land on the runway in a fully autonomous mode.

"It was lifted by an Indian Airforce Chinook helicopter and was released from 4.5 km altitude. After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, Pushpak autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections. It landed precisely on the runway and came to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system", ISRO conveyed in an official statement.