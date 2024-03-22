ISRO's winged vehicle 'Pushpak' lands autonomously in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached another significant milestone in the area of Reusable launch vehicle (RLV) today at Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga.
Through its RLV LEX-02 landing experiment, ISRO demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of RLV 'Pushpak'. The winged vehicle was made to undertake more difficult manoeuvres with dispersions, correct both cross-range and downrange and land on the runway in a fully autonomous mode.
"It was lifted by an Indian Airforce Chinook helicopter and was released from 4.5 km altitude. After release at a distance of 4 km from the runway, Pushpak autonomously approached the runway along with cross-range corrections. It landed precisely on the runway and came to a halt using its brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system", ISRO conveyed in an official statement.
This mission successfully simulated the approach and high-speed landing conditions of RLV returning from space. With this second mission, ISRO has re-validated the indigenously developed technologies in the areas of navigation, control systems, landing gear and deceleration systems essential for performing a high-speed autonomous landing of a space-returning vehicle.
The mission was accomplished by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) along with the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).
Collaboration from various agencies including IAF, ADE, ADRDE and CEMILAC contributed to the success of this mission. Shri S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO / Secretary, DOS, congratulated the team for the flawless execution of this complex mission.
"On the success of the landing experiment, Director VSSC Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair mentioned that through this repeated success, ISRO could master the terminal phase manouvering, landing and energy management in a fully autonomous mode, which is a critical step towards the future Orbital Re-entry missions", the statement noted.
The team was guided by Shri Sunil P, Programme Director, Advanced Technology and Systems Programme, VSSC. Shri J Muthupandian, Project Director, RLV was the Mission Director and Shri B Karthik, Deputy Project Director, RLV was the Vehicle Director for this mission.
(Published 22 March 2024, 02:42 IST)