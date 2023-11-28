NASA ready to work with ISRO to help India build space station

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chief Bill Nelson on Tuesday said the joint Indo-USA NISER satellite would be “one of the great observatories” to look at the changes happening on the Earth, besides noting that the USA was willing to collaborate with India on building an Indian Space Station.

Nelson, who will be in Bengaluru on Wednesday said he would not only be interacting with the ISRO officials but also meet the lone Indian astronomer Rakesh Sharma, whom the NASA Administrator – himself an astronomer - met for the first time in April 1991.

“Rakesh and I hit off immediately. We have not met after that, but we spoke over the phone,” he recalled at a media interaction here.

Nelson met Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh to take forward the discussions on space cooperation as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden in their joint statement earlier this year.

NASA and ISRO have formed a joint working group on the human space flight programme. The two countries are also exploring cooperation in radiation impact studies, micro meteorite and orbital debris shield studies.

There are also discussions with prominent US industries like Boeing, Blue Origin and Voyager on specific items of cooperation and also to explore joint collaborations with Indian commercial entities, says a government official.