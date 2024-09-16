Polaris Dawn astronauts return to Earth after first private spacewalk

Thursday, Isaacman and Gillis became the first private astronauts to successfully complete a spacewalk. The operation involved the crew letting all the air out of the spacecraft, because it had no airlock, while the other two crew members wore spacesuits inside the airless capsule. Isaacman moved outside and conducted mobility tests of his spacesuit for a few minutes before reentering the capsule.Gillis then moved outside and performed the same tests.