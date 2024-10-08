Home
PSLV-C37 upper stage re-enters atmosphere, falls in North Atlantic Ocean

PSLV-C37 was a first-of-its-kind mission, launching 104 satellites with a single vehicle, on February 15, 2017.
R Krishnakumar
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:53 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 11:53 IST
