Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

US startup Axiom Space explores using Indian rockets for space mission

The move comes after India and the United States entered into a Space Flight Agreement in August to work alongside Axiom's upcoming mission to the ISS.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 10:26 IST
US newsSpaceScience NewsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us