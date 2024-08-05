Sunscreens can hurt the marine environment – here’s how to choose one that’s healthy for you and the sea

Anneliese Hodge For The Conversation

Plymouth: Choosing which sunscreen to use can be mind-boggling. Should you choose one with the highest sun protection factor (SPF) or another with “reef-safe” or “coral-friendly” credentials? Is it best to opt for a spray or a lotion? What’s the difference between a mineral or chemical-based formula? On my ventures to the beach to snorkel and surf, I am forever seeing a greasy slick on the surface of the water, especially on busy summer days. This led me to question, does the sunscreen I wear wash off of me into the sea and cause harm to the marine environment? After three years of research, my answer is yes, sunscreens certainly have the potential to harm the marine environment. Studies show that sunscreens can induce coral bleaching, damage marine life and influence water quality even at environmentally relevant concentrations.