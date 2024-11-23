Home
Supercomputers: Tracing India’s journey

PARAM Rudra, launched recently, will help in scientific research, while Arka and Arunika will help with climate prediction, writes B K Singh.
B K Singh
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 20:36 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 20:36 IST
Science NewsSpecialsSupercomputer

