The fossils being formed today will show how humankind disrupted life on Earth

A distinct step change in Earth’s history

Many patterns of recent ecological change can be documented in the modern fossil record. For example, in the Hawaiian Islands, sediment layers entomb native snail shells – and then the layers above show these snails being replaced by non-natives, including the giant African snails. The pattern is distinctive, because it records the beginnings of a global homogenisation of fauna and flora that is often associated with striking changes in the abundance of indigenous organisms.