The more the brain is put to use, the lesser the risk of dementia: Experts

Bengaluru: Experts at the Dementia Risk Reduction workshop in Bengaluru on Saturday identified 14 modifiable risk factors that, if managed, some from an early age, could delay or even prevent dementia, potentially reducing cases by 45 per cent. The workshop was organised by the Dementia India Alliance, in collaboration with National Institute for Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.
The more the brain is put to use, the lesser the risk of dementia, opined the experts.
Dr Anitha Chandra, a geriatric psychiatrist, described dementia, particularly prevalent among the elderly, as the degeneration of the brain, which encompasses a range of illnesses causing progressive declines in cognitive functions such as memory, language, and problem-solving.
She highlighted social isolation as a significant risk factor, which negatively impacts brain connections. Sensory impairments like hearing and vision loss often lead to social withdrawal, leading to loneliness and late-life depression.
Therefore, to combat loneliness, it is essential to find ways to connect with people and have meaningful relationships.
Dr Priyadarshini Panda, a clinical audiologist, noted that a lack of auditory stimulation can increase the likelihood of developing dementia by two to five times.
Dr Chaitra K. R., a consultant geriatrician, discussed four critical midlife risk factors: hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia, collectively known as cardiometabolic risk factors. Those with two or more of these factors in midlife are nearly three times more likely to experience brain amyloid deposition later in life.
Up to a third of Alzheimer's cases may be linked to midlife risk factors such as hypertension and physical inactivity.
Other factors include, high LDL cholesterol, excessive alcohol, smoking, traumatic brain injury, physical inactivity and air pollution.
Dr Thomas Gregor Isaac, an Associate Professor at the Centre for Brain Research, Indian Institute of Science said midlife refers to the age between 18 to 65. He said that lifestyle choices during midlife significantly influence brain health in later stages of life.
With over 55 million people globally affected by dementia, midlife modifiable risk factors account for 30% of cases. In India, an estimated 5.3 million people aged over 60 had dementia in 2020, a number projected to exceed 14 million by 2050.
Enhancing cognitive reserve through multilingualism, music, and physical activity is vital for maintaining brain health, he added.
