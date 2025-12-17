Menu
Year-ender 2025 | Scientific milestones that changed the world's perspective

Here are some of the milestones the field saw, an emphasis to develop on resources for our benefits, another revolutionary era for science.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 11:42 IST
The discovery of Alaknanda

Image of the newly discovered spiral galaxy Alaknanda (inset) as observed in the shorter wavelength JWST bands. Several bright galaxies from the foreground Abell 2744 cluster are also seen.

Credit: TIFR

Breakthrough in humans' fire-making timeline

Representative image of fire.

Credit: iStock Photo

Appearance of 3I/ATLAS

The trajectory of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it passes through the solar system.

Credit: NASA Photo

First case of correcting ultrarare mutation with CRISPR gene editing

Representative image of a DNA.

Credit: iStock Photo

World’s first quantum processor powered by topological core

Majorana 1 chip.

Credit: Microsoft

Childhood brain cancer breakthrough with drug CT-179

Representative image of brain cancer.

Credit: iStock Photo

Algae moving in Arctic ice

Representative image of the Arctic sea.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Plastic waste to carbon capture material

Representative image of plastic bottles.

Credit: iStock Photo

Published 17 December 2025, 11:42 IST
India NewsWorld newsSpaceScience NewsCancerenvironmentArchaeologyBiologyQuantum Mechanics

