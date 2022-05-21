DH Speak Out: May 21, 2022

The Congress is neither national nor Indian and not democratic either and has become a "bhai-behan" party, BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday in a sharp attack on dynastic political parties.

"What is most saddening is that the Congress has become neither national nor Indian nor democratic. It is also standing now as a party of bhai-behan," he said, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing key roles in running the show in their party.

The BJP is the only party where internal democracy is maintained, Nadda said.