Speak Out: August 28, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2021, 04:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 04:51 ist

An Assam minister has claimed that the coronavirus was made in "God's supercomputer" and nature decided who gets infected.

Assam
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Speak Out

