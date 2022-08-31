Speak Out: August 31, 2022

Veteran social reformer and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reminding him of his own lines from his book Swaraj while criticising Delhi's liquor policy and accusing him of getting intoxicated with power.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Moral intoxication'
From player to spectator
A new approach to reducing child malnutrition
Will govt name Hesaraghatta grassland a reserved area?
Second wettest August on record for Bengaluru
Cybercrimes against children highest in K'taka in 2021
Saudi woman gets 45-yr jail term for social media posts
Twitter launches Twitter Circle for closed friends
Teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks
Bengal tops in domestic violence by husband, in-laws