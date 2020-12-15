Speak Out: December 15, 2020

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has said he was "ready to rest" and not hankering for any post, setting off speculation that he is hinting at possible retirement from active politics. Nath's comments, made at a party event on Sunday, came over a month after the Congress won just 9 out of the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held in early November.
The Lead: Harikatha in English
DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained
Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details
Using breeding registries to save some rare plants
Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas
What you need to know about getting tested for Covid-19
Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO