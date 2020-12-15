Speak Out: December 15, 2020

Speak Out: December 15, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 07:38 ist

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has said he was "ready to rest" and not hankering for any post, setting off speculation that he is hinting at possible retirement from active politics. Nath's comments, made at a party event on Sunday, came over a month after the Congress won just 9 out of the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held in early November.

