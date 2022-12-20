Speak Out: December 20, 2022

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday said the proposed Lokayukta Act in Maharashtra on lines of Centre's Lokpal legislation will be a "revolutionary" tool to fight against corruption. Hazare, who has been demanding the state government bring the Lokayukta law, congratulated and thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadanvis for the decision to accept the draft (to prepare the new Lokayukta law).

