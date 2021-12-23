Speak Out: December 23, 2021

Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat created a flutter in political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.
