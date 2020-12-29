Speak Out: December 29, 2020

Speak Out: December 29, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 29 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 07:31 ist

The BJP on Monday reiterated that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was not keen on becoming the chief minister of Bihar again when the Assembly results were declared last month.

“It’s true that Nitish Ji did not want to become Bihar CM in November 2020. We convinced him that the Assembly election was fought in his name and people had voted for him reposing faith in his vision. On the request of the BJP, HAM and VIP, Nitish relented and eventually accepted the post,” said senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi.

Speak Out
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
BJP
JD(U)

