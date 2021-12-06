Speak Out: December 6, 2021

In his first visit to Rajasthan after BJP's 2018 election defeat in the state, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any intent from the BJP to topple the Congress government in the state and sought to put up a united face of the faction-ridden state unit of the party before 2023 Assembly polls.

"Indira ji haad given the slogan of Garibi Hatao in the seventies. When Modi ji came to power in 2014, even then the poor had no house, no electricity and crores of mothers and sisters had no gas connection. The poor did not have a toilet facility. Leaders of Congress should listen if you had carried out the job of 'Gareeb Hatao' instead of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the Modi government which has done the job of Garibi Hatao since it came to power in 2014," Shah said while he attacked the Gehlot government in the state as "most corrupt" government.

