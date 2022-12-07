Speak Out: December 7, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2022, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 05:57 ist

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to play out during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Wednesday. 

The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session, while the Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China.

