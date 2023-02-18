Speak Out: February 18, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena victory of truth and people.
Shinde told reporters that in a democracy, what matters is the numbers and he has them. "This is victory of truth and people as well as blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shinde said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death
Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital
Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023
Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar
A career of highs, a landing for new starts