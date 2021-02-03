Speak Out: February 3, 2021

Speak Out: February 3, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2021, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 07:25 ist

The Centre has not received any information on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell their produce in the national capital owing to the farmers' protest at various border points of the city against new farm laws, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Read more

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Farm Bills
Speak Out
Farmers Protest

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 