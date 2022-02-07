Speak Out: February 6, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  Feb 07 2022, 06:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 06:12 ist

Amid the raging row over wearing 'Hijab' in educational institutions in Karnataka, state Education Minister B C Nagesh on Sunday said students who are unwilling to adhere to the uniform dress code are at liberty to explore other options.

"Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of," Nagesh told reporters in Mysuru.

